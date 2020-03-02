Ralston alumni will take center stage Tuesday at Ralston Public Schools' annual District Vocal Festival, a free district-wide event that invites coral groups to come together and showcase their talents.
The festival, which will take place at 7 p.m. in the gym at Ralston High School, 8969 Park Drive, will bring together sixth through 12th grade choirs from across the district and reunite those from the past.
When music teachers in the district realized 2020 was the 40th anniversary of Sixth Dimension, a show choir made up of sixth graders throughout the district, they decided to honor the choir's alumni during the festival by inviting them to join in on the fun.
Teachers sent out social media posts in hope of getting a few responses. To their surprise, 89 alumni reached out.
Casey Schoening, music teacher at Meadows Elementary, said she was happy with the amount of responses.
“It speaks a lot to the impact it’s made to see so many people willing to come back,” Schoening said. “To come back and say, ‘I want to be a part of this,’ is really cool.”
Robin Richards, a Sixth Dimension alumna from 1992 and current RPS school board member, said she is thrilled to be on stage again.
“It’s so much fun. It just came back like riding a bicycle and I knew every move and every word," Richards said.
Richards was also a Sixth Dimension director from 2005 to 2008. In her role as director she told kids to appreciate their time in the choir.
“Have fun, enjoy it and take care of each other,” she said. “These are the kids you’re going to be with for the next six years. These are your fellow choir kids, theater kids and band kids, so enjoy each other and enjoy just spending time together.”
Schoening said she hopes current students can look up to the alumni and see that music matters.
“I hope they see the impact that music can make on them,” she said. “I don’t think they always get it while they’re in it, but if they look at people who took their time to come back, it might make them realize it will impact their life.”
April White, music teacher at Blumfield Elementary, said she is excited to bring everyone together.
“It’s great to celebrate friendships people made and the joy music can bring into your life,” White said.
Vicki Fischer, music teacher at Mockingbird Elementary, is a 2008 graduate of Ralston High School and said she still remembers all of her experiences in choir.
“It’s fun being able to come back as a teacher and getting to see the kindergartners I taught who are now seventh graders and see how they evolve musically,” she said.
Her favorite part, Fischer said, is seeing the community come together to celebrate music.
“I always say that music is a community event,” she said. “It’s fun to see Ralston all come together into one night and hear the music we get to make together.”