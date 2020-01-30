We’ve been hit.
Last week we were woken up by a screaming baby around 3 a.m. (Rori’s been sleeping through the night for months now).
We go to check on her, and she has a high fever. This comes as no shock to anyone living in the metro area — she was tested positive for Influenza B. Douglas County is one of the worst counties in the country with flu rates.
On top of Rori having the flu, she also had an ear infection. Let’s just say it was a rough couple of days. She is back to being her normal self, but of course then my husband got hit. So everyone say a prayer for me that my immune system is rock solid, and I don’t catch the flu next.
There’s a new genre of books that has evolved over the last decade called Sick Lit. In my opinion, this all started with John Green’s novel “The Fault in Our Stars” which was also made into a movie.
Sick Lit has stories dealing with teen mortality, grief, mental illness, etc. The storylines are almost all the same — one or more characters are usually diagnosed with cancer (brain tumors, leukemia, cystic fibrosis to name a few). Some of them have bucket lists. Some fall in love which makes everything complicated.
I believe the reason this genre is so popular is because it’s very emotional. Your heart literally aches along with these characters. Many times the characters remind you of someone you love that may have had the same illness.
My grandmother and mother both had breast cancer (and both are survivors of breast cancer); therefore, anytime a character in a story has breast cancer or knows someone who is fighting it, I instantly relate. I instantly have to start rooting for that character. I have to finish the book to see how their journey ends.
Something I appreciate about Sick Lit is that many times it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.
The endings are not always happy as they shouldn’t be. Things in life don’t go as planned. Bad things happen to good people.
To be honest, I love a book that can make me cry because it shows that I connected with the book.
Here are a few Sick Lit titles that I have read, and you can check out at our library:
• “Everything, Everything” by Nicola Yoon.
• “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes.
• “Five Feet Apart” by Rachael Lippincott.
• “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
• “Still Alice” by Lisa Genova.
• “A Walk to Remember” by Nicholas Sparks.
Now to events that are going on in the library.
The American Red Cross will be here Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a blood drive. If you can donate blood, please call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
We have a busy Saturday coming up.
Saturday at 10 a.m. we have our first Coffee & Crafts program. Enjoy a cup of coffee and a light snack while making Sharpie tile coasters. All adults are welcome. Children 8 and over are welcome with their favorite adult.
At 10:30 a.m., Corduroy will be here for a special storytime. Join us for pictures, stories and songs. Don’t forget to bring your favorite stuffed animal to show off.
Our Monthly Family Movie Day is this Sunday at 2 p.m. Have you ever tried to look through the eyes of a villain? We will be doing just that in this movie! Check out our website for the title if you haven’t guessed already.
We are excited to announce that we will be a stop for the Downtown Ralston Chocolate Walk on Feb. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m..
As a perfect start to Valentine’s Day, Downtown Ralston’s Business Community is hosting a Chocolate Walk.
This one-day walk will allow those in search of mouth-watering chocolate treats to explore Ralston businesses for unique chocolate treats.
I hope everyone stays healthy and warm this winter. As you become cooped up inside the house, don’t forget to stop by the library to stock up on good books and movies.
If the weather is too bad to come out, remember to check out our e-resources. You can still check out ebooks and audiobooks to download to your devices.
No need to stop reading.
— Justine Ridder is the youth services librarian and assistant director at Baright Public Library.