Each September, libraries across the country celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month as a way to remind educators, parents and students that library cards are a pass to lifelong learning and academic achievement. If you or someone you know hasn’t been to the library recently, stop by this month to get signed up for your very own library card. A world of stories is waiting to be brought to life for you.
When you stop in for your library card, don’t forget to pick up a calendar of events at the library. On Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m. we are celebrating Grandparents Day. Grandparents are encouraged to attend this morning, where there will be special grandparent stories and crafts in store.
Another unique storytime will also take place just a week later on Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Pout-Pout fish will make a special visit to storytime. If you love his stories, make sure you stop by to cheer up your favorite fish.
AARP has been hosting a series of Fraud Watch Lunch and Learn events over the past few months at the library. Get the latest tips on how to protect yourself from the most common types of scams, fraud and identity theft. They take place the first Wednesday of each month through October. Registration is required for each, and for the Sept. 4 event you need to register by today, Wednesday. For the Oct. 2 event, registration is required by Sept. 25. To register, call AARP at 1-877-926-8300.
Library staff recently created two logo designs as options to choose from for an updated look, and they were put on the library website for voting by the public. Voting closed on Friday, and both logos were neck and neck in the race right up until the end. Check out the selected design on our library homepage: ralstonlibrary.org. Thank you to anyone who took time to vote, we appreciate your input.
Needing a book suggestion? Try out this title that library staff member Melissa recommends:
In the book “Before the Fall,” Noah Hawley hooks readers right at the end of the first chapter. No one knows why a small passenger plane crashed into the Atlantic without warning. Was it mechanical failure or a deliberate crash? As divers search for the wreckage and answers, readers are given a look into the last days of each of the passengers and how the rest of the world is moving on after the crash. With a large cast of fully-formed characters that readers love or despise and questions that can only be answered once the full picture is revealed, the suspense continues into the final chapter.
We want to give a final thank you to our 2019 Summer Reading Program sponsors. We wouldn’t have had such a successful, fun and educational summer without you. Here’s a listing of the wonderful organizations that helped to make this summer a successful learning experience for library users of all ages:
Aksarben Cinema, Applebees, Baright Public Library Foundation, Bounce U, Casey’s, Chipotle, Don & Millies, The Durham Museum, Edward Jones – Jim Goodman, 1st State Bank, Francine Canfield, Fun-Plex, Great Western Bank, Grover Ice, Joslyn Museum, Lacey & Associates, CPAs, P.C., McDonalds, Nebraska State Fair Read & Win, Omaha Storm Chasers, P&A Management – Hillcrest Landing, Papio Fun Park, Pet Supplies Plus, Pizza West, Quik Trip, Raising Canes, Ralston Optimist Club, Rose Omaha Theater Co., Runza, Sonic, TCBY, Texas Roadhouse, Upstream and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch.
– Bailey Halbur is the director of the Baright Public Library