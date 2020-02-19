We started the month of February receiving some good news at the senior center. Diane West announced she was able to find us a nurse who will be there at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Toe nail trimming will be done. She will be scheduled monthly.
Diane Walters announced we collected $38 for the Stephen Center during the month of January.
That same evening at the Ralston American Legion, our regular group was back for food and bingo. Donna Krambeck started off with a win and as the night progressed we had winners all around the room. Cora Mather, our bingo caller, said she has to go shopping to replenish our supply of candy bars. The plan is for veterans from the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home to join us for dinner and bingo on Wednesday, Feb.26, weather permitting.
I was able to make it to this year’s Chocolate Walk which turned out to be a beautiful day for February. Fifteen businesses participated and offered a variety of delicious delicacies. Good thing we were given a little red shopping bag along with our map when we signed in.
The Ground Zero comic book and gaming shop was very interesting as I had not seen an “Archie” comic book in a long time. I was told the business got its name because years ago during the Cold War, they were located near Offutt Air Force Base which was ground zero.
At Deb Groesser’s Fine Art Gallery, the candy was miniature pallets individually wrapped and I got a chance to stock up on the hand-painted note cards. It was a fun way to spend part of the afternoon and bring home a bag full of goodies.
The group that went to Sloan, Iowa, and the Winna Vegas Casino had a great day for February. They had the party bus which was easy to get on and off. People had a good time, enjoyed the breakfast buffet and tried their luck at the machines. The next trip will be March 10, be sure to call Dorothy 402-553-4874 to reserve your seat.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, the tables were all set with Valentine’s Day napkins and most of us were wearing red and/or clothing decorated with hearts and flowers. Jan Amdor and Donna Snowdon (daughters of Helen Hayes) came by with a valentine and chocolate for each of us, a nice surprise. It was good to have Jane Vandeventer feeling well enough to be back with us. Virginia Hilbers has recuperated from her foot surgery and was also back with us.
Diane West announced that Line Dancing classes will be discontinued after Feb. 27.
Charlotte Killion enjoyed a visit with her brother Donald and his wife. They had come to town to take Charlotte out to lunch to celebrate her 89th birthday. Charlotte enjoyed lunch at Village Inn as well as a piece of her favorite — lemon pie and as an extra surprise she was given a piece to take home and enjoy later.
That same evening over at the Ralston American Legion we had a smaller than usual group for food and bingo as predictions of frigid weather kept some people home. We had a fresh supply of candy bars, York mini peppermint patties were a new item. Norma Linnell had a lucky night as did Ron Nelson and others around the room.
The cold weather did not hamper the second Thursday bingo party at Senior Center as we had a large group to continue our Valentine’s Day celebration.
The refreshments served by Donna Trask were pink punch, pretzels and popcorn with gorgeous pink iced cupcakes and coffee at break time. Dorothy Schultz was our faithful bingo caller, the prizes were lovely towels with hearts and flamingo patterns and/or quarters. Dode Homic had an extremely lucky day winning six times.
The March calendars will be out next week, our menu for the first Wednesday of March will be chicken and noodle casserole, salad and pudding. Be sure to call Diane 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.
