Frank Vacek is back at Ralston House after spending the last month in Dothan, Ala. He spent the holidays with his son and family and enjoyed going to the beach in Panama City, Fla. The day he left and came back to Nebraska it was 72 degrees in Alabama, a big change when he got off the plane in Omaha.
Cora Mather spent part of January visiting her son in Venice, Fla. While the residents were complaining about the cold weather (it was in the 60s), knowing what it was like in Omaha, Cora was quite content.
The weather on Jan. 22 closed the schools and the senior center, but things were back to normal the next day for the bingo party. Dorothy Schultz called bingo and was pleased with the good turnout, as 24 made it and most were Ralston House residents. Donna Trask and Jan Cline, who both drove in, helped with prizes and refreshments. Donna even baked cupcakes for the party.
Charlene Lauer, who said she rarely wins, won five times. Joan Ehrenberg also had a lucky streak winning several times as did Darla Majewski. Charlotte Doyle thought she was having a dry day but won at the end. The prizes were gift bags containing a towel and or quarters. Bingo parties are the second and fourth Thursday at 1 p.m.
We ended the month with snow again, enough to make some of us arrive later than usual, but not enough to keep us home.
We enjoyed the sloppy Joes which we had looked forward to the week before. We were so happy to get out and be with our friends again.
That same evening over at the Ralston American Legion, our regular crowd was back for food and bingo. We played mostly regular bingo, Joanne Stenberg’s favorite, and she did well, as did Donna Krambeck and Marilyn Dyer. We had a special treat: birthday cake. Jerry Fouts celebrated his 87th birthday the week before, but since the snow kept us home he brought a Creighton basketball themed cake which we all got to enjoy.
Cold weather does not stop the group going to Sloan, Iowa, and the Winna Vegas Casino. The next trip is Tuesday. The bus leaves the parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Call Dorothy at 402-553-4874 to reserve your seat.
I learned something new. Did you know that if you are over 65, all you have to do is call the Omaha World-Herald and request your newspaper be placed on your doorstep and not at the end of the driveway?
The February calendars are on the back table. Please note the change for the 19th and 26th — the latter due to Ash Wednesday. The menu for next week: Feb. 12 is Salisbury steak with marinara sauce, baked potato and pudding; Feb. 19 is BBQ chicken on bun, baked beans and coleslaw; Feb. 26 is fish sandwich, pasta salad and fruit.
We will be entertained by one of our many favorites, The Links, on Feb. 26. Be sure to call Diane at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.
Thank you for all your comments and input. You know how to reach me.