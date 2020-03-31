Prior to coronavirus self-distancing, Rita Guenette had returned from what sounded like a perfect winter break.
She spent two months in California, renting a condo in San Diego. Her nephew and his grandchildren were in one nearby. Rita got visits from her sister and other family members during that time and had plenty of time for trips up and down the coast and trips to the beach.
Now it is all a pleasant memory.
I checked with Lorna and Ole Swingen, who we miss from the senior center since their move to Mable Rose in Papillion. Lorna said it was a good move as the staff is friendly and caring. With the restrictions due to the coronavirus, they organized a walking group in the morning and afternoon. Residents with adequate space between, walk around the inside square for a chance to get together and exercise.
At Ralston House, residents are staying in their apartments to avoid close contact — which means an end to the card and left right and center games.
Since most of them are in the age group where it is best to stay in, families have been doing grocery shopping for them. Some of those living on an upper floor have devised a novel way for grocery deliveries, using a rope to haul up the bag to their patio. Reminds me of my childhood when we had a dumbwaiter in the apartment house for trash collection.
All the residents got a really nice surprise on Thursday, March 19, when Lil Willy’s delivered a chicken and baked potato meal for every resident. Charlene Lauer said the meal was delivered to her door hot and was delicious. A special thank you to Lil Willy’s.
Had we been able to be at the senior center, we would have celebrated March birthdays. Celebrating a March birthday are Darlene Hagerty, Marita Deeds, Gerry Day, Marge Patterson, Lorraine Sharpe, Jo Polifka, Manuel Doria and Peggy Stephens.
Marge Patterson, who planned to bring a cake but did not really want her picture taken, lucked out, no picture this month. And since we have been advised to sing the birthday song as we wash our hands, we all have had lots of practice singing the song.
Since seniors have been told to stay home and we are rule followers, life has been a bit boring to say the least. We seniors have been keeping in touch by telephone and e-mail.
I have often watched Mass for shut-ins on TV, but since churches are now not having the usual Masses I watch the St Gerald Mass on my computer live streaming it.
It was the first time I ever did that unless you call looking up directions on how to do something and getting a YouTube instruction live streaming.
Anyhow, it was just like being at church, on the bottom of the screen it showed the number of people watching. Mass started at 5 p.m. and ended at 6:02 p.m. I noticed a large number came in late and left early. Father Mark even said two ushers would be outside the church for an hour after Mass if people wanted to drive by and drop their collection in the basket or of course you could mail it in. Father reminded us the church still needs our financial help.
Bev Sadler from Trinity United Methodist Church live streamed her church service on Sunday morning, the next best thing to being there in person. Later she received a phone call from a friend and learned a new function on her phone, she was able to face time and see her friend and said it was like having her there in the room.
Mary Jo Rosales said since we cannot physically go to church, a good way to “visit” different churches is to check their website since many are live streaming their services.
Wednesday, March 25, Spirit Catholic Radio aired a group rosary led by Archbishop George Lucas it was comforting praying together again.
Jan Bailey, who called to check on me, has been using the time to clean out her garage and work on puzzles. Mary Perry has been trying out new recipes and working on her family tree. She misses doing her weekly baking for the church Friday fish frys. Carolyn and Tom Sullivan have started spring cleaning inside and getting some yard work done.
It has been a great opportunity to pick up the telephone and reconnect with friends we think about and keep meaning to call.
St Gerald Friends on Q senior group canceled its March corned beef dinner as well as the April Neil Diamond Tribute and dinner. Hopefully by summer we will be back together and really celebrate.
The Ralston American Legion is closed until further notice — which put an end to our food and bingo on Wednesdays and our Friday catfish.
Since there are no events to write about and to save money, they decided not to publish and mail out the monthly Leader. You can find the Ralston American Legion Post 373 on Facebook. When things are back to normal, Charlene Lauer, Charlotte Doyle and I are ready and will be there.
Since everything has been canceled through April 30, life has been different. Being optimistic we can be together again in May, the menus for the month of May are May 6: chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy and fruit, May 13: ham and Swiss cheese on croissant, chips and a banana or peach, May 20: cheeseburger, macaroni salad and applesauce and May 27: beef and noodle casserole, vegetable and pudding. Call Diane 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.
I hope you are staying well. Keep in touch.