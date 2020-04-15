As we continue to stay home, we seniors continue to keep in touch by telephone and have some conversations that younger people would roll their eyes at.
Margaret Fouts and I miss getting together for meals and bingo, a recent conversation was on the subject of toilet paper. Neither of us can understand this hoarding and selling out of toilet paper.
Margaret remembers visiting family on the farm and in their bathroom or outhouse the Sears Roebuck catalog was used, not for reading material.
As a child we would visit my grandparents in Pennsylvania, in their downstairs (cellar) bathroom, neatly torn pages of the Sears catalog were on a roller for use. It was a novelty because we always had toilet paper in our New York City apartment. I was talking with my niece Jennifer when she delivered some groceries, she told me that years ago back on the farm another option was using a corn cob.
The golf courses are open and while Jerry Fouts would love to be there, he has been out-voted by his family and will follow the rules for seniors and stay home.
We are missing another birthday cake day at the Ralston senior center. No cakes, no song and no getting together, but everyone celebrating a birthday will still age one year. Those celebrating an April birthday are Joseph Bloemer, Mildred Brown, Louise Carter, Theresa Copenhaver, Janet Daniels, Marilyn Dyer, Jan Gorman, Nina Henry, Darla Majewski, Anne Mecseji, Peggie Pitkin, Lola Steinke, Peggy Walters, Cecilia Dodson, Kris Haller, Cindy Johnson and Kelly Steffen. Happy birthday to all.
Checking in with various seniors I find different ways some are spending their time. Margaret Fouts introduced me to channel 67, Animal Planet where she watches “Too Cute” which shows puppies frolicking around, a nice break from the news. Charlene Lauer decided to change her living room around and with some help moved furniture for a new look.
Virginia Hilbers said when she had to do grocery shopping she had been there at 7 a.m. and found the store clean and stocked, the conveyor belt is cleaned between customers and spaces are marked to help people keep the 6 feet apart distance. A phone call from a younger neighbor who asked for her grocery list has done away with her need to go shopping.
And just in case she does have to go out, now thanks to the granddaughter of Marlene Cross she has a mask to wear. When home she has done lots of reading, word search games and communicating with neighbors keeping the distance 6 feet apart.
Leora Fuller said she is hibernating at home. A quilter, she has spent time quilting, crocheting, reading and talking with friends on the phone. She has enjoyed looking out the window and seeing the daily progress of her peony plants coming up. Darla Majewski has been great about getting out early for any needed groceries or other items for friends. Her time at home is spent keeping busy sewing and doing puzzles.
Since Betty and Fred Krause have had all their theater plans canceled, they have taken to taking an evening drive to Chalco Hills to park and count the deer. Last time they counted 28 but also saw something they had not seen before. Up in the tree was a huge nest with two bald eagles perched in it. All at once one flew out of the nest, up into the air right by their car. She said it was so graceful and beautiful, truly the highlight of their day. Some conversations turned to a good in depth discussion about our feelings about why this is all happening and the different outcomes for our future and new normal.
Jim and Mary Jo McNamara were used to spending part of the Omaha winter somewhere warmer. This year the plan was to get out of town and rest. They were celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary with a cruise to Hawaii. On Feb. 20 they flew to San Francisco and the next day boarded their ship, the Grand Princess, and set sail. The seas were calm and the weather beautiful. Jim looked forward to playing golf in Kauai and enjoyed nine holes with another passenger.
On the Big Island, Hawaii they saw the black sand beaches and went through the little market. Since they had been to Hawaii before they skipped the touristy spots of Maui and Oahu and stayed on the ship enjoying their cabin with a deck, having a late breakfast, lunch and being served dinner in the dinning room. They even skipped the evening shows to spend quiet time in their cabin.
The peaceful atmosphere took a dramatic change after it was discovered that a passenger from the previous cruise on that ship that had gotten sick, had died. Passengers were quarantined in their cabins, meals were delivered to their cabins. Each morning an activity bag was on their door knob with a puzzle and things to do. Current movies were made available in their room, they enjoyed “Downton Abbey” and “Fast and Furious.”
Getting back to California the cruise was extended two days as they had to find a pier where they were allowed to dock. Told to pack just one bag, they were bussed to Travis Air Force Base. Again the passengers were isolated, put up in the base-like hotel, could walk around the grounds, meals which were good, were delivered to their rooms.
All the passengers did not go to Travis, there were three other sites.When it was time to come home, between the ship, HHS and UNMC the transfer was arranged. Still quarantined, they flew on a small chartered plane accompanied by a registered nurse from Omaha. They had two more days left of isolation but arrived in Nebraska just in time for the extended quarantine for people that had been out of the state and so were in quarantine for another two weeks.
But they were back in their own home, delivered to their door by the nurse from UNMC. During this time Jim celebrated his 78th birthday while at Travis AFB. He received calls from friends and family, good wishes and greetings from staff and other passengers all from a safe distance. When I had last seen Jim at Eucharistic Adoration at St. Gerald’s, he said he would miss a few Mondays as he was taking a trip. An unforgettable trip.
I really miss my weekly dinner and bingo with friends at the Ralston American Legion and the Friday catfish, so was delighted when I saw they decided to serve catfish for take out on Fridays.
I thank you for all your comments and input, we are truly in this together and look forward to being together again in person.
A special thank you to all those that have called and offered to help others and the younger friends and relatives.
