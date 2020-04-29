Thursday April 16 was the first day since this stay home thing started that I was perfectly relaxed and very content, no urge at all to go out.
It was snowing, the driveway was only wet, but snow piled up on the grass, deck and trees. It looked pretty and since I am such a wimp about winter driving I was content.
I put the oven on and baked myself some egg cups filled with spinach and Roma tomatoes and experimented with a new version of rice and beans. I like to cook and have enjoyed going through my freezer and pantry shelves to see what I have and use it up.
I usually stock up on Progresso canned soups when they are on sale and after rearranging my pantry shelf decided I can pass up the next few sales since I have a whole shelf full, a variety plus chicken noodle in case I ever get sick .
I chatted with Grace Engelmann, who said she enjoyed looking at the snow from her window — in the evening it had a blueish tint which was beautiful.
She has been keeping busy sewing. When she heard fellow residents would like masks she decided to make them for residents of Ralston House.
With all activities canceled, Ralston House residents have been doing lots of walking. Charlotte Doyle and Sharon Kirk walk outside when the weather is nice and if Charlene Lauer has her patio door open they call out and can chat from a safe distance.
Diane West is usually very busy keeping the senior center together. These days she checks the mail and phone messages daily, stirs up the ice machine so it does not jam up and her chores are done. There will not be a May trip to Sloan, Iowa and the Winna Vegas Casino but there is still hope for June.
Recently the Schwann man made a delivery and when residents went out one at a time to pick up their orders at least they got to see and say hello to friends from a distance.
Richard Christensen had been wanting a new dog to snuggle with since losing his a while back. After much hunting, he and Marilyn decided on Pepper, a rescued Shih Tzu thinking they would have plenty of time to devote to training. Pepper is not much of a snuggler, but does love to go out on walks and is always ready. He loves McDonald’s French fries and does not want to be disturbed when enjoying his treat. At this point just who is training who is a question. There are two of them humans, but as for adapting and adjusting, the dog seems to be the one in control .
Among the many things canceled or postponed was the April Ralston Wine Walk. I tried pouring myself a glass of wine in the kitchen and then walking with it into the living room, it is not the same, so I look forward to the Wine Walk being rescheduled.
We continue to keep in touch by telephone and look forward to the day we can be together in person. Stay safe and keep that social distancing.