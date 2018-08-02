When the Judiciary Committee of Nebraska’s Legislature holds a series of hearings in September to study school safety and the juvenile justice system, one of the most prominent topics will be school resource officers. SROs as it often referred, is a program popular with school districts, but the growth of which has raised concerns among juvenile justice advocates.
SROs are law enforcement officers who, through contracts or agreements with school districts, are assigned to a school or schools. Ralston Public Schools has one SRO through the Ralston Police Department.
Under Legislative Resolution 429, introduced by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, the committee will “examine the role and purpose of SROs in Nebraska, and whether, and to what extent, the interplay between law enforcement and education is contributing to our burgeoning state juvenile justice system.” A second resolution, LR447 introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, will examine school safety measures, including SROs.
The studies will consider school district policies, data, national best practices and relevant Nebraska law. The hearings are scheduled for Sept. 28 at the State Capitol.
Proponents of SROs say the program builds positive relationships between law enforcement and students, and also allows for the officers to use their knowledge and expertise as law enforcement officers to educate students on topics from drug use to the court system.
More recently, an emphasis has been placed on SROs’ role in school safety. In the wake of the February shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people, metro area school district superintendents met with Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., to discuss school safety. At a press conference after the meeting, Bacon said the superintendents were unanimous in their opposition to train and arm teachers and argued funding for SROs would be a better solution.
“I think everyone feels compelled to make sure we’re doing our due diligence to keep students safe,” said Juliet Summers, policy coordinator for child welfare and juvenile justice at Voices for Children in Nebraska. “I think 100 percent of Nebraskans are on board with that.”
What concerns Summers and other advocates such as ACLU of Nebraska is that adding a law enforcement presence in schools could have unintended consequences by increasing the likelihood students end up in the juvenile justice system for things like fights at school or unruly behavior in class.
They are particularly concerned for racial minorities, who occupy a disproportionate share of the juvenile justice system.
Pansing Brooks said she introduced the resolution because of concerns districts would outsource their role in the student discipline process and students’ rights could potentially be violated.
Of the 15 resolutions referred to the Judiciary Committee, hers and Morfield’s were the top priority.
“I think it’s such an important topic and I’m glad people understood what was going on,” Pansing Brooks said.
Jeanne Brandner, deputy probation administrator of the Juvenile Services Division in the Office of Probation Administration, said a frequent issue was when school districts failed to define when it was appropriate to use law enforcement to address student behavior issues and when it should address issues within their own discipline system.
“Most of the time there isn’t that clear delineation,” she said.
A statement provided by RPS Director of External Relations and Engagement Jeremy Maskel said, “Ralston Public Schools appreciates the opportunity to partner with Ralston Police on the SRO program. It allows us to work collaboratively and proactively to keep our school environments safe, positive, and welcoming for students, staff and families.”
The district’s SRO is undergoing training this summer in order to be certified by the National Association of School Resource Officers, a nonprofit that provides training for SROs, RPD Chief Marc Leonardo said.
At its July 9 meeting the RPS Board of Education updated its policy regarding when student discipline violations would be reported to law enforcement, which include possession of a firearm, child abuse and endangering the health and welfare of staff or students.
Danielle Conrad, executive director of ACLU of Nebraska, said the organization prefers no law enforcement presence in schools, but if there is an officer present, it encourages districts to strike an appropriate balance between safety and individual rights.
Conrad, whose mother was a teacher and father was a police officer, said she understood the difficulty of the jobs performed by people on both sides of the issue.
“I think there’s probably a lot more common ground than people realize and they see in the headlines,” she said.