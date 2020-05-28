Ralston got a bit of good news when it saw its sales and use tax receipts for March.
The city received $104,832, compared to $115,922 the same month last year, according to state data. City Administrator Rick Hoppe said the city only projected $45,000 in tax receipts for March, the month the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Cities have anticipated the March receipts because it would be their first chance to see the potentially steep drop in sales tax revenue and the ensuing impact on their budgets. Cities receive sales taxes two months after the state collects them.
Hoppe said to see a larger number than projected was welcome, but the city will have to wait and see what April’s and May’s figures are to get a more full picture of the pandemic’s impact.
“We may still have a couple tough months ahead,” he said.
Hoppe also pointed to the city’s turnback tax receipts, which are used to support the Ralston Arena, that were also close to original projections.
The city receives its turnback taxes quarterly, and in the first quarter this year it received $676,887 compared to $589,977 during the same period last year.
Hoppe said the nearby Menard’s has been doing well because people are staying home and working on projects.
Gov. Pete Ricketts implemented the first directed health measures limiting public gatherings and shutting down restaurant dining rooms March 20, so the sales tax data only capture about a week and a half of the impact of the pandemic.
An increase in online purchases or shoppers stocking up on supplies could also contribute to the stable numbers.
Ralston also submitted a request for $2.7 million in COVID-related expenses to Douglas County, which received $166 million from the federal government through the CARES Act.
About $1 million will be used to cover half of the city’s police and fire operational expenses and $1.7 million will help cover operational costs to reopen Ralston Arena, Hoppe said.