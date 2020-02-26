The city-owned parking lot on Park Drive was officially sold to Urban Waters at the Feb. 18 City Council meeting, and the developer plans to turn the lot into multi-family housing.
The sale of the parking lot means the eventual removal of six reserved parking spaces for the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department.
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said Park Drive will be redone to have diagonal parking spaces on the north side, which will add 13 additional parking spaces on top of what already exist on Park Drive.
Mayor Don Groesser, RVFD Chief Kevin Eischeid and Hoppe met to discuss how many parking spots were needed for the department moving forward.
Hoppe said Eischeid collected data over three months in 2019 that showed how many volunteers were responding to various emergency calls. He found that 91% of the time 12 or fewer responders were on each call.
“We thought that targeting 11 or 12 spots would solve the vast majority of the problem and in the small number of occasions where they had more than that we’d find some auxiliary space for overflow,” Hoppe said.
The City of Ralston tentatively is planning to reserve six of the diagonal parking spaces on Park Drive for the RVFD, Hoppe said, and he believes there is room for three parallel spots adjacent to the fire department itself.
Eischeid said the department will convert a handicap spot that is currently in front of the station into a spot for the fire department. There is space in the back of the department for two additional parking spots.
Hoppe said the city is looking into other possible cooperative arrangements in the private sector for any department volunteer who shows up in addition to the average 11 or 12.
Eischeid said the removal of the parking lot will not impact the response time of the department, which he said averages between six and eight minutes.