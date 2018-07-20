As she turned through the numbers on her combination lock, Callie Robinson was glad she was getting a head start on just one of the many new things she will be facing this fall.
Robinson is one of more than 200 students who will enter the halls of Ralston Middle School in August as new seventh-graders. So any jump she can get on learning the ropes is welcomed.
“It would be hard to be here on your first day and not know what to do and have no idea what’s happening,” Robinson said. “It’s going to help me be less nervous.”
Robinson is one of nearly 200 incoming seventh-graders taking advantage of the Bridge to Middle School program at RMS. The free two-week program enlightens students on everything from figuring out their new lockers to meeting new teachers.
The Bridge to Middle School program has been in place for about a dozen years at RMS and Principal Andy Parizek views it as an invaluable tool for new students.
“It’s about preparing these kids for the expectations of middle school and gets them ready when they show up on day one,” Parizek said. “The idea is to help them be successful when they come back here in August.”
From July 9 to Tuesday, students spend about four hours each weekday at the middle school. They tour the building, get to meet teachers and get an idea of what many of the different courses offered will be like. They are also served breakfast and lunch.
Incoming seventh-grader Cruz Taylor said it helps students who are making the big adjustment from elementary school.
“We didn’t switch classrooms very much in elementary school, so it’s fun to switch rooms and meet new friends,” he said. “I’ve only been here a couple of times before, so now I’m learning where everything is.”
Parizek said about 95 percent of the incoming students take advantage of the optional program. Students are not required to attend all 12 days, as Parizek said any time spent getting acclimated to their new surroundings is helpful.
“Even if they’re here one day, it’s a win for us,” he said. “We won’t see all 190 students in one day, but we will see about 140 of them on a given day.
Students spend 10 of the days in classroom settings, although nothing is graded. They work through eight different subjects (language arts, math, social studies, science, art, physical education, computer applications and character education) often doing fun projects along the way.
Throughout the program, students show off their art skills by painting a new mural on one of the walls while computer application students work on how to properly format and write an email to an instructor.
Parizek has seen firsthand the impact this program can make on a student as they enter the fall semester.
“The more we can get them involved, the less intimidating it will be for them,” he said. “We find that these students are also more likely to get involved in extra-curricular activities. It’s very relaxed and they do a lot of good things.”
He added that it’s also a great transition piece for students who may be coming from private schools or a different district.
“We try to communicate with those parents that this is a great way to meet new students,” Parizek said.
Parizek said it has also helped ease some of the concerns parents might have over their child starting a new school.
“This is a big change for kids and I think it puts parents at ease to get them involved and get them a head start,” he said.
Parizek said the program is all about helping kids feel at home in their new surroundings.
“Seventh grade can be a nervous time and we want to make life easier for them,” he said. “We want to make their world a little smaller.”