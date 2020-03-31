Despite empty buildings, Ralston Public Schools staff is doing what it can to support its students during the coronavirus outbreak.
On March 16, RPS launched a daily food distribution for students in need throughout the community.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, students under the age of 19 are welcome to pick up free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch from either Ralston High School, 8969 Park Drive, or Ralston Middle School, 8202 Lakeview St.
The meals, which are prepared by RPS kitchen staff, are pre-packed and ready for pickup, said Jim Frederick, director of external relations and engagement for RPS.
Students and families are asked to practice social distancing by taking their meals home instead of eating them at the distribution sites.
“It’s a pretty quick process. There’s not a lot of standing around or waiting,” Frederick said.
Each student who goes through the line is given both breakfast and lunch with a choice of white or chocolate milk.
Students are welcome to return every day for meals.
Younger children should be accompanied by an adult as there will not be additional staff to provide supervision.
Since the program started, Frederick said, it has seen steady growth. Now, each site serves about 100 children each day.
Frederick said while school closure is not an ideal situation, the district is happy to assist its students and their families.
“This time is very unfamiliar to everybody in the nation, the world and in our community. Everybody is trying to navigate it the best they can and there is a lot of uncertainty,” he said.
The coronavirus has caused a lot of problems throughout the community, and this is the district’s way to help, Frederick said.
“Being able to provide food for those in need helps alleviate an additional stress on individuals and families. It can help them get through this time when there are other things they need to focus on,” he said.
“Our top priority is always taking care of our students and our staff and so this is just an additional way we can do that while school is not in session.”