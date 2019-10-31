New Ralston Public Schools logo SNI

October is National Dropout Prevention month and Ralston Public Schools has lower dropout rates than the national and state averages.

The national dropout rate for high school students, according to the U.S. Department of Education, is 5.4%. The Nebraska average dropout rate for the 2017-18 school year was 1.16%.

RPS had a dropout rate less than 1%.

RPS has several programs to keep students engaged, including an online credit recovery program and an alternative high school.

Ralston’s Individualized Student Education, or RISE program, works with students who struggle in a traditional educational setting. Students earn credit online.

