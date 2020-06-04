Ralston Public Schools is aiming to enhance the learning experience for students through a new initiative.
On May 11, the Board of Education approved the 1:1 District Technology Initiative Plan which will start in the fall.
Through the initiative the district will provide each student in seventh through 12th grade with a Chromebook equipped with reliable internet connectivity.
The district will issue about 1,500 devices, depending on enrollment. Mark Adler, RPS superintendent, is excited to see what the new additions will bring.
“I am certain this approach will enrich the learning environment and opportunities,” Adler said.
“Having an equitable learning environment is a priority for me and this investment will pay dividends for years to come. I can’t wait to see how our students and staff leverage this incredible investment we have made as a school and community.”
Before being issued their new technology, students will undergo training in regard to taking care of their Chromebook and how to use it responsibly.
Cecilia Wilken, director of teaching and learning for the district, said teachers have already started that training.
“Our team has been working on a handbook for families that communicates about our procedures and policies related to technology in the classroom,” she said.
By providing each student with a laptop, Wilken said the district will be able to put more emphasis on engagement and enhancement when it comes to learning.
“As teachers, we always start with the end in mind and focus on what learning we want our students to have at the end of a lesson or unit,” she said.
“From there, we decide what activities and tools will help us to create a rich learning experience. With moving to a one-to-one environment, the learning continues to stay at the forefront.”
The initiative, Wilken said, will help provide students with a variety of media forms to reflect on when using a digital learning platform.
“They might use different types of multimedia that would enhance their learning such as images or videos, and participate in an extension where they can discuss this virtually with an expert in the field,” she said.
School board member Heather Johnson said technology is a key component when it comes to learning.
“We’ve always said that Ralston is for achievement, character and technology and 21st century learning skills, and I think going one-to-one with our technology will be a great way to enhance those learning skills,” she said.
Students, who will work with their Chromebooks in the classroom daily, will be allowed to take their Chromebooks home for homework, projects and remote learning.
“For me, it just means so much to be able to provide an equitable playing field for all of our students,” Johnson said.