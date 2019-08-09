Ralston Police Department has received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office to purchase two camera systems for police vehicles.
The grant is for $7,000 and will offset part of the cost of the two systems, Police Chief Marc Leonardo said.
Two of the department’s cruisers had outdated camera systems, Leonardo said, and the new system will match the one used in the rest of the department’s fleet.
The old camera systems had software that is no longer supported while the new system has updated software, replaces equipment and uploads video to police servers automatically when cruisers enter the department’s garage, Leonardo said.
Each camera system costs more than $5,000, Leonardo said, and the department had money in the budget to update the two older systems. The grant will offset a large portion of that cost.
Leonardo said the camera systems have already been ordered.