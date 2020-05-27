A Ralston Middle School student is proving success isn’t about age, but hard work and dedication.
Last spring, Jahan Ergashev started Home and Joy Pillows, Homeandjoypillows.com, an online store that sells pillows from Ergashev’s home country, Tajikistan, located in central Asia.
Jahan’s mother, Malika Ergashev, said her son came up with the idea as a way to not only stay busy during the summer and make money, but to help women back home.
For the pillows, Jahan and Malika purchase embroidered material from women in rural cities in Tajikistan.
When the material comes in, Jahan and his mother sew them onto the pillows.
“It really makes a difference to the place I was born,” Jahan said. “I always hoped there’d be a way to make our home country a little richer and be a positive role model.”
This is also a way for them to share their culture with others.
“In Tajikistan, pillows are important to the culture because it is a sign of respect, so we thought if we brought the pillows here we could spread that Tajik culture,” he said.
Malika, who moved her family to the United States in 2016, said it is imperative she pass on the culture to her son.
“When you move to another place, especially for good, I think it’s important to keep the tradition, culture and values that you grew up with,” she said.
“It’s important Jahan grows up respecting those values we have.”
In addition to pillows, the duo also sells cheesecake.
After watching his mom constantly bake cheesecakes for friends, Jahan convinced Malika to sell them.
Jahan posted the cheesecakes on Omaha Food Lovers Facebook page and got an abundance of requests.
“They are very supportive and they are very kind,” Jahan said of the patrons on the page.
From turtle and Oreo to blueberry, Malika and Jahan offer a variety of flavors. Soon, Jahan said he will make a website for their cheesecake business that will have a full menu, but until then, people can place an order by messaging Jahan via Facebook.
Each night, Malika said she and Jahan stay up late to make four to five.
“It’s a great time to spend together because we didn’t have a lot of time because of work and I come home and we do dinner, and do homework and go to bed,” Malika said.
Jahan said he enjoys this time with his mom.
“We get to spend time with each other and we get to teach each other things,” he said.
To make the cake, Malika handles the filling while Jahan prepares the crust. Both are learning how to decorate.
As he gets older, Jahan said he wants to continue to grow as an entrepreneur and his mom is excited to support him along the way.
“I’m so proud,” she said. “I am really, really proud.”