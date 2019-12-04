The holiday season has officially started here at the library.
We have our annual Gingerbread House event this weekend. We have things a little different this year for this event. We are having a gingerbread house competition this year. After all the kiddos are done decorating their house, we will take pictures of the houses. We will be posting them on Facebook, and the house with the most likes will win a prize.
We have three sessions for children 4 years old to sixth grade. Saturday will have two sessions, one at 10 a.m. and another at noon. Sunday’s will be at 1 p.m. This year we are also doing a teen session, so children from seventh to 12th grade can sign up for the session on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Registration is required for this event. You can sign up online, over the phone or by stopping into the library.
This event is not possible without the support from the Baright Library Foundation for supplying all the materials. Also a thank you to our local Applewood Hy-Vee for supplying the frosting.
We have an exciting fundraiser for the Baright Library Foundation. During the month of December at the Applewood Hy-Vee, 9707 Q St., a $1 donation for every $2.50 red My Heart Reusable Bag sold will be made to the Baright Library Foundation. The Baright Library Foundation helps support programs at the library. They are the reason we are able to give free books to every kid who signs up for the Summer Reading Program and the Gingerbread Houses. This is the time to give back, so consider stopping in at your local Hy-Vee to help support the library.
We have a few weeks left of Food for Fines. Until Dec. 20, you are able to pay off your fines at the library and the Ralston Police Department by bringing in food donations. The collected food will go to the Ralston High School R-Pantry. At the library, one canned or boxed food item will waive $2 of overdue fines. Please no ramen noodles, glass containers, expired food, dented or damaged cans or previously opened packages.
On Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. we will have Pajama Storytime. Please wear your comfiest jammies...moms and dads, you can wear yours too. I’m excited to wear mine! You are also welcome to bring your favorite stuffed animal so they can see the library and all the fun we have. I hope to see you there.
Our monthly Lunch and Learn is a little different this month. Our December Lunch and Learn will be on Dec. 18 at 12:30 p.m. We will have our Holiday Tea Party featuring the Dancing Grannies. Let Omaha’s Dancing Grannies tap dance away your holiday blues. You won’t want to miss it.
Our annual Winter Reading Program will begin Dec. 16. This program is for all ages (even you grandma and grandpa). Everyone will have a chance to win fun prizes as they are reading this winter.
Well, the holiday season has also started in my house. I just got our Christmas tree up last night. We will see how long it lasts before it gets destroyed. Between our cat, who likes to climb the tree, and our now crawling baby, I don’t see it lasting. Last year, I came home to almost every ornament on the floor. How the cat did this, I don’t know. Anybody want to place bets on who destroys it first?
Well, we hope to see you at the library to help celebrate this holiday season.
Or maybe you want to escape the craziness of the holidays, and the perfect book can help you do just that.
— Justine Ridder is the youth services librarian/assistant director at Baright Public Library