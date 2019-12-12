The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education has been filled, and Robin Richards is happy to have been appointed the board’s newest member.
Richards was one of seven applicants who applied for the position after Mike Overkamp resigned in October due to increased professional responsibilities. She was sworn in at the board’s Nov. 25 meeting.
“I was very happy that I have the chance to give back to the community that helped raise me,” Richards said. “My heart and soul live here in Ralston. When I got a chance to give back to the school system, I figured it was probably time to do so.”
Growing up, Richards, a second-generation graduate of Ralston High School, attended Blumfield and Seymour elementary schools, Ralston Middle School and graduated from RHS in 1999.
Now her two sons, who are enrolled in RPS, carry on the legacy.
“I’m a Ralston girl through and through,” she said. “There’s a reason my family keeps returning to this small town in the big city to educate our kids. It’s because we know the magic that’s in this small community.”
Richards graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she majored in education, English and music.
She currently works as the business manager for the Nebraska Arts Council and is the accessibility coordinator through the National Endowment for the Arts for the state of Nebraska.
In addition to that, she serves on several boards, including the Omaha Children’s Choir, Vesper Concert Series and the Bellevue Choral Society.
Now Richards said she is eager to get back to her education roots.
“I’m really looking forward to dipping back into education and help guide the policies and procedures of the school system,” she said.
Before graduating from UNO, Richards worked as a paraprofessional at Seymour Elementary, which she said gives her a unique outlook on the education system.
“I kind of have a rare look at not being only someone who has grown up in this system and a parent in the system, but a teacher in this system,” she said. “Now I have the ability to kind of guide the school system as it goes and help put in my input.”
In her new role, Richards said she wants to uphold the integrity that RPS has held throughout the years.
“I hope to maintain the high standards of Ralston schools,” she said.