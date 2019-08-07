A tattoo studio in Ralston has relocated downtown.
Rawhide Tattoo officially opened Thursday in the building that formerly held Red Key Real Estate.
The studio’s previous location was in a strip mall near 77th and L streets.
Jaime Craig, owner of Rawhide, said she had been thinking about moving for a while but didn’t want to rush into picking new digs for her business, which she has owned for six years.
Craig wanted to stay in the area but wasn’t looking to stay in Ralston specifically. She almost didn’t even look at the downtown space.
Renovations on the inside of the building began in June. That meant tearing down a wall to make the primary tattoo work space larger, updating the bathroom and removing the drop ceiling to expose the tin ceiling.
Craig’s husband handled a lot of the renovations and working with the city, she said. They tried to have the building ready by Independence Day but renovations took too long.
The business also has a smaller room for private tattoos and eyebrow microblading.
Craig said it was a hectic transition as they were still booking appointments at the previous location even while they were moving stuff out.
“Since we didn’t really know exactly when everything was going to happen it was hard to plan so I just kept making appointments,” she said.
“It was hard but I think with all the chaos it kind of helped me not have time to even think about the emotional part” of moving out of the old location.
Craig said she and the artists at Rawhide are excited to hear passersby chatting and pointing out the business to each other. Some of them will stop and talk to Rawhide’s artists in front of the building.
“We wouldn’t get that at the other place because there wasn’t a lot of people walking by,” Craig said.