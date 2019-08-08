This upcoming school year, Ralston Public Schools welcomes 22 new teachers to the district.
- Steven Rivas — Wildewood, special education
- Carolyn Shively — Ralston High School, English language learner educator
- Barb Stratman — Blumfield, English language learner educator
- Kathy Taylor — Meadows and Wildewood, English language learner educator
- Deanna Tompkins — Mockingbird, special education
- Kayla Torson — Wildewood, sixth grade
- Ashley Turner — Ralston High School, Medical Academy
- Alec Williams — Ralston Middle School, English
- Danielle Jackson — Blumfield and Karen Western, reading
- Rebecca Maynard — Mockingbird, resource teacher
- Ray Nava — Ralston High School, math
- Heather Pash — Blumfield English language learner educator
- Alyssa Wollberg — Wildewood, sixth grade
- Megan Zurini — Karen Western, special education
- Amy Fay — Wildewood, second grade
- Suzanna Graves — Meadows, special education
- Kellie Harris — Blumfield, fifth grade
- Vincent Harvey — Ralston Middle School, vocal music
- Whitley Hettenbaugh — Karen Western and Meadows, school psychologist
- Melissa Brickel — Blumfield, pre-kindergarten and special education
- Christina Didier — pre-kindergarten and special education
- Richard Evans — Ralston High School, P.E. and health