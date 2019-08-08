20190807_rr_newteachers

New teachers at Ralston Public Schools attend a professional development seminar Friday at Ralston Public Schools central office.

 Photo by Ashley Quintela

This upcoming school year, Ralston Public Schools welcomes 22 new teachers to the district.

  • Steven Rivas — Wildewood, special education
  • Carolyn Shively — Ralston High School, English language learner educator
  • Barb Stratman — Blumfield, English language learner educator
  • Kathy Taylor — Meadows and Wildewood, English language learner educator
  • Deanna Tompkins — Mockingbird, special education
  • Kayla Torson — Wildewood, sixth grade
  • Ashley Turner — Ralston High School, Medical Academy
  • Alec Williams — Ralston Middle School, English
  • Danielle Jackson — Blumfield and Karen Western, reading
  • Rebecca Maynard — Mockingbird, resource teacher
  • Ray Nava — Ralston High School, math
  • Heather Pash — Blumfield English language learner educator
  • Alyssa Wollberg — Wildewood, sixth grade
  • Megan Zurini — Karen Western, special education
  • Amy Fay — Wildewood, second grade
  • Suzanna Graves — Meadows, special education
  • Kellie Harris — Blumfield, fifth grade
  • Vincent Harvey — Ralston Middle School, vocal music
  • Whitley Hettenbaugh — Karen Western and Meadows, school psychologist
  • Melissa Brickel — Blumfield, pre-kindergarten and special education
  • Christina Didier — pre-kindergarten and special education
  • Richard Evans — Ralston High School, P.E. and health

