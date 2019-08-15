Ralston is sending summer off with a bang.
On Aug. 29, the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Ralston Business Community will host the Last Blast of Summer. The event, which will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in downtown Ralston, is free and open to the public.
Last Blast of Summer will offer activities such as bounce houses, face paintings and games. There will also be food trucks with items available for purchase.
This is the second year for the event and Amy Roeder, president of the Ralston Area Chamber, said she is looking forward to an evening packed with fun.
“We had this in the back of our minds since last year because it was so successful,” she said.
Also this year, Last Blast of Summer will have a live band.
eNVy, an Omaha band, will perform a variety of hits from classic and modern artists ranging from Aretha Franklin to Justin Timberlake from 6 to 8 p.m. Roeder said community members have expressed excitement as the event approaches.
“For the chamber, it’s always nice to connect with the community,” she said. “As long as people like it, we will try to continue doing it.”
Shops and boutiques in downtown Ralston will extend their hours and give attendees a chance to explore, Roeder said.
“It’s a good way to let people know who we are and what businesses we offer,” she said.