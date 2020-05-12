The next time students file into Ralston High School, Beth McGrath won’t be there with as the English teacher is retiring after 33 years.
“I’m proud of the longevity of my career. I’ve done it for so long and I’m proud that I did it all at Ralston and in one building,” McGrath said.
Throughout her years, McGrath taught all grade levels, and loved each one, she said.
And while people often assume it is boring teaching the same thing year after year, McGrath said that was not the case.
“The things that are different all the time are the kids and I just really love that age group of adolescence and how honest they are and what they go through," she said. "That is the most fun and challenging part of it.”
There are two things McGrath always tried to instill in her students; confidence and self reliance.
“If they are confident in their abilities and are able to rely on themselves, they can be really successful,” she said.
In addition to joyful memories she had with her students, the school gave her so much more.
It is where she met her husband Jim McGrath, former business teacher and wrestling coach at the school, who retired from the district in 2005.
“It gave me not only a rich and rewarding career but a husband, two children, a life really,” she said.
“We’re all Ralston. Everything in our family has centered around Ralston. It literally meant the world to us, to me.”.
While she’ll miss her students, McGrath said she is looking forward to her retirement where she plans to continue her work as a writing consultant for Metro Community College, travel and spend more time with her husband.
Also retiring from district is Nadine Karr, an early childhood teacher, after 36 years.
Throughout her years, Karr taught preschool at every elementary school in the district. She also spent a few years teaching students with severe disabilities.
Karr said she feels lucky to have worked in such an outstanding district.
“Being able to work in a district the size of Ralston is great. The communication is good and you get to know most of the people you work with,” she said.
Her favorite part, Karr said, was forming bonds with her students.
“You’re the first teacher for most of these kids and they are so excited about everything,” she said.
And after so many years in the district, Karr said she is having trouble breaking old habits.
“As a classroom teacher, you’re always finding things you can use in your classroom or saving odds and ends you can use in your classroom. Now, I find myself seeing something saying ‘Oh, I need this for school,’ and I don’t need to anymore,” she said.
Karr said she is looking forward to traveling in her retirement.
Other district retirees are Sheree Cawthon, elementary resource teacher at Seymour Elementary for 27 years; Mary Torczon, deaf and hard of hearing teacher at Ralston High School for 18 years; Lori English, paraprofessional at Blumfield, Karen Western and Mockingbird elementries for 18 years; and Teresa Bukacek, paraprofessional at Mockingbird and Wildewood elementary for 25 years.