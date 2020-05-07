From show and tell to dance parties, Ralston teachers are doing what they can to spread joy virtually.
Seymour Elementary’s Paige Todd, third and fourth grade teacher, and Sandi Miller, second grade teacher, have been getting creative with their class Zoom meetings.
Both Todd and Miller have done virtual show and tells during their 30-40 minute weekly Zoom meetings.
“I want to give the kids hope at home and a chance to talk to their friends and show their friends stuff they typically couldn’t at school,” Todd said.
Todd also posts weekly video prompts on Flipgrid, a website that allows teachers to hold video discussion.
She has prompted students to write to their friends, discuss what they’ve been doing during quarantine and talk about their personal heroes.
“They really like it. Some of them get really into it and some of them are really shy and timid about it, but it’s been really fun. It’s been a new type of learning for all of us,” Todd said.
“If these kids don’t have something to do, they’re not going to feel normal. They just need that comfortable piece from me knowing that they still have me even though we aren’t together.”
Next week to keep her class engaged, Miller plans to lift her students’ spirit with a Zoom dance party.
“They just love seeing and talking to their friends, but after a couple weeks it got a little quiet so I thought we could have a dance party so they could get moving and have fun,” Miller said.
During the class Zoom, Miller said she will start by getting the students warmed up with some music, and then break out some dance moves of her own.
Students then will be encouraged to show off their favorite dances.
Last week, she and her class had a pajama day and she often encourages them to explore their creativity while they are at home.
“I hope they know we miss them and we still care about them. Even though you’re at home, you can still have fun,” Miller said.
Students have done stained glass windows, put together 1,000-piece puzzles and painted different projects.
“I’m impressed with their creativity. I think being at home has made them more creative,” she said.
Miller said she enjoys doing fun activities with her students each week and looks forward to seeing what they’ve been up to.
“I miss them so much and I know they miss their friends and this has really uplifted them from being stuck at home and I know they look forward to it every week,” she said. “It just brings the kids closer.”