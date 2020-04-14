School closures across the nation have devastated educators everywhere, and Ralston Public Schools teachers are certainly included in dealing with the heartache.
When the district announced its closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gina Yowell, sixth-grade teacher at Mockingbird Elementary, said she was swamped with emotions.
“I was so overwhelmed just thinking about what we were going to do for kids when school is their safe place,” Yowell said.
“It’s where they eat breakfast and lunch or where they get their meals to take home for the weekend. I was more concerned about kids.”
But just because school is not in session, Yowell is still doing her best to stay in touch with her class.
Three times a week, Yowell holds optional Zoom sessions so students can ask questions about homework and interact with others.
“Most of the time, we just sit and talk about stuff.
“They mostly want it for the social-emotion connection rather than academics,” she said.
Every Monday, Yowell sends her students emails with inspirational quotes, Zoom call times and a suggested fun activity they can do at home.
She also makes YouTube videos for her students where she teaches them how to draw certain things and reviews books.
Yowell said she tries to stay positive for her students by encouraging them to focus on the bright side of a dim reality.
She proposes they try new hobbies or spend more time doing an activity they love, or just enjoy being with their families.
“I just try to have them look at it positively,” she said.
“It’s the best advice I have because if we look at it negatively, it’s easier to get depressed or sad.”
Families were able to pick up their students’ personal belongings last month, and when Yowell packed them up, she included a personalized letter in each student’s bag.
The notes expressed her love and gratitude for each student and reassured them that no matter what, they could continue to reach out to her.
“I was inspired to let them know that they might feel like they haven’t heard from me, but I’m trying. I’m trying to reach out and I miss them,” she said.
The hardest part of all of this, she said, is not seeing her students’ faces each morning.
“You spend the whole school year getting to know each kid on such a personal level because you spend eight hours a day with them, so you know them very well and when you don’t get to see them all of a sudden, and some kids you don’t hear from, you worry if they are home alone or if they are talking to anybody,” she said.
“You worry a lot about other people’s kids and it sounds crazy, but you do. You just get so attached.”
Andrea Hartman, social studies teacher at Ralston High School, also misses being in her classroom surrounded by her students.
“I miss the community,” she said. “I miss the community that exists in my classroom with students.
“There’s great learning that happens in an academic setting through the community you build within a classroom.
“I also miss the community with fellow staff members and friends at Ralston High School.”
Hartman holds virtual office hours a few days weekly where students can call in and ask questions.
“While it’s exciting to virtually see people in these meetings, it’s just not the same,” she said.
To keep in touch with her students, Hartman said she often sends her students inspirational quotes in hopes of brightening their day, especially since students are unable to celebrate the end of another school year.
“Ending a school year is a milestone for our underclassmen and certainly for our seniors.
“What you spend the whole year working towards and looking forward to, now you don’t get to have that or it looks a lot different,” Hartman said.
“My heart just goes out to them and I hope they know that we, as their teachers, love them and will celebrate them and want the best for them.”
And as social distancing continues to separate teachers and students, Hartman has advice for educators: “Give yourself some grace in the same capacity we are showing compassion to our students and their families in this traumatic and unknown time period.
“It’s OK to give yourself some grace, as well as you’re working through the same unknown situation.”