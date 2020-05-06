Amid school closings, a Ralston teacher is doing her part to ensure students are exercising their minds when it comes to creativity.
Tamera Brookhouser, High Ability Learner teacher at Blumfield Elementary, started offering HAL at Hogwarts, “Harry Potter”-themed activities aimed at engage her students during social distancing.
Brookhouser, a devout “Harry Potter” fan, said after learning school was closing, she went to her Hogwarts-themed classroom and grabbed as many decorations as she could to transform her dining room into Hogwarts.
Every day, Brookhouser records and uploads HAL at Hogwarts prompt videos in her dining room on Flipgrid, a website that allows teachers to hold video discussion.
Students then submit a video response after completing the activity.
Each video has a different focus; from art and music to poetry, Brookhouser said her main priority is helping students think creatively.
So far, she has done 24 videos, each of which she is dressed up as a “Harry Potter” character.
“I always think about the character and the topic they could talk about that might be interesting to the kids,” Brookhouser said.
In one video Brookhouser, dressed as “Harry Potter”, prompted students to create an obstacle course for Harry as he trained for the Triwizard Tournament. In another activity, Brookhouser called for students to make memes about the quarantine. To give some context to the activity, Brookhouser provided background information on memes and explained the history of the popular trend.
“I try to make it educational but give them some sort of creative prompt to go with it,” she said.
Brookhouser said she also hopes these videos help students develop their creative skills.
“It’s really needed in the workforce to solve complex problems. Unfortunately right now, our school systems are not set up for kids to be creative; It’s ‘Learn these standards’ and ‘Learn this curriculum’ and they don’t get a chance for their minds to wander,” she said.
“More and more employers and businesses are looking for employees who have creative capacity so I’ve been trying to train the kids in lots of different areas to keep that elasticity in their brain.”
Though the activities are not required, Brookhouser said a large portion of her students have participated.
“They tell me it’s the one thing they look forward to in the morning when they wake up,” she said.
Another reason she does the videos is to ensure students’ social and emotional needs are met during the pandemic.
“These are High Ability Learners that I teach and I know a lot of people have the impression that they are the smart kids and they will be fine during all this and they won’t fall behind, but a lot of them are extremely sensitive to emotional issues. They see the problems in a d
ifferent way than an average student might,” she said.
“It might weigh more heavily on them so for them to still be engaged and watching these videos, I’m hoping that it’s helping them cope.”
Learning doesn’t stop just because school isn’t in session, Brookhouser said and she wants students to stay curious about the world around them.
“The science and math are going to get us to the vaccine, but the poetry, the art and the music are what are lifting our emotions during this time,” she said.