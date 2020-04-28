Ralston students are testing their creativity while quarantined as they bring famous works of art to life.
Earlier this month, Meadows and Wildewood Elementary art teacher Kristin Nadrchal called upon students to recreate famous paintings by using items they find in their home and photographing themselves.
Students are encouraged to look at famous art pieces, study them and recreate them as best they can and post their work to their school’s Facebook page.
“The big concern was I don’t know necessarily what supplies students have and I thought this is the perfect project because you are really just using things around your house and being creative with the objects they have in their environment,” Nadrchal said.
The good thing about this project, Nadrchal said, is students can include their loved ones in the fun.
“It’s a wide range of ages that can participate. If they want, they can get their whole family involved,” she said.
Nadrchal posted the art project idea on both schools’ Facebook pages and so far the response has been good, she said.
While Nadrchal can’t teach her students art right now, she is excited to see it is still a part of their lives.
“It really makes my heart happy that they are still creating and I think art is a great outlet, especially at a time like this,” she said. “We all need an outlet that makes us feel calm or good or take our mind off things.”
Art, Nadrchal said, has plenty of benefits, especially now.
“For some it can be calming, for others it’s the thing they are good at and makes them feel good and confident,”she said.
“I always think being creative just keeps your brain working and helps in other areas of your life.”
“At home, if I’m feeling a little anxious and I sit down to color, it definitely gives me a calming effect.”
This project also allows students to explore artwork they otherwise might not have known about, Nadrchal said.
“I saw a lot of younger students discovering artists that aren’t modern artists,” she said.
Meadows first grader Zoe Harral recreated Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter” and Meadows third grader Vinnie Nastase and his brother, Elliott Nastase, a preschooler, recreated “Two Boys Eating Fruit” by Bartolome Esteban Murillo.
“Each painting or artwork that the students chose kind of fit their personality and I thought that was an interesting thing I noticed,” Nadrchal said.
“I’m just really glad my students are creating and having fun doing that.”
But her favorite part of this project, Nadrchal said, is still sharing her love of art with students.
“I just love that it’s another way I can connect with my students even though we are all at home,” she said.