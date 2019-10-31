Chadwick Myers always hoped his voice would carry him far, and soon it will take him to Orlando, Fla., where he will perform in the All-National Honor Ensembles.
Myers, a senior at Ralston High School, was one of 240 vocalists selected nationwide to perform a special concert with other high school musicians from around the country.
Last year, Myers made All-State Chorus, which allowed him the opportunity to reach even further.
“I wouldn’t want to let that opportunity pass me by,” Myers said.
Myers presented the idea of auditioning for nationals to Jenna McKain, vocal music teacher at RHS, who helped prepare him for the audition.
For his audition tape, Myers sent in a 30-second clip of him singing Franz Liszt’s “Thou Art Lovely As A Flower,” as well as snippets of a German song.
Myers believes his personality set him apart from other applicants.
“I feel like as a human being, I have a lot of character,” he said.
Myers learned he made the cut in June and was thrilled with the results.
“It was really an amazing moment, especially just reading the email,” he said. “When I got the email, I started crying, called my mom and she started crying.”
McKain said she is proud to see one of her students achieve such a tremendous honor, an honor that hasn’t been reached for more than five years at RHS.
“He has a great passion for choir and for singing and for doing anything that is extra and above and beyond. It takes a lot of extra preparation,” she said.
“It takes dedication and drive and a lot of motivation on your own.”
Myers will be in Orlando Nov. 7 to Nov. 10. During that time, he will rehearse alongside others and perform Nov. 9 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center. In addition to getting to sing with talented students from across the country, McKain said it will also allow him to be surrounded by others who share the same interests.
“To be with like-minded students is really helpful and to get to know those people and make those connections now can help him even in a year or two,” she said.
After high school, Myers said he plans to pursue musical theater at a college outside Nebraska.
Submitting college applications with All-National Honor Ensembles listed on his resume, Myers said, will hopefully make a good impression.
“Having something like this is a great thing to have,” he said. “It’s a confidence booster knowing that I have the capability to do this.”