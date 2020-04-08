When seniors walked out of Ralston High School March 13, they had no idea it would be their final day of high school.
On March 14, Ralston Public Schools closed due to the coronavirus and on April 1, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced all schools in Nebraska would remain closed until May 31.
RHS senior Jayden Harrington said she is still in shock.
“It’d been hard to take it all in,” Harrington said.
“I think about how I had my last day of high school without even knowing it, which is really weird.”
Harrington said she never imagined she’d spend her senior year without her friends by her side.
“I just didn’t think it would actually happen,” Harrington said. “I miss student interaction, even the small things in the hallways and just seeing people you don’t see on a normal basis outside of school.”
When she thinks about her final months of school, Harrington is saddened she won’t be able to play high school soccer anymore or partake in Senior Night.
“Those things you look forward to at the end of the year, they’re gone and that’s hard to take in,” she said.
She said she misses school activities such as National Honor Society, being a class officer, soccer and Athletic Leadership.
In addition to her at-home-school work, Harrington said her job as a certified nursing assistant at Papillion Manor continues to keep her busy, despite the recent COVID-19 case.
“It’s so weird how my life went from school all the time to work all the time,” she said.
Hopefully, Harrington said, she will be able to reunite with her friends and classmates before leaving for Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, where she plans to play soccer and study nursing.
While Harrington was surprised at the school closing, RHS senior Spencer Justesen had a feeling it would happen.
“It kind of shocked me, just how surreal it was, but I wasn’t really surprised,” Justesen said.
However, that didn’t make the adjustment any easier, he said.
Justesen, who was a part of Rambassadors, a senior class officer, was a school mascot and played the tenor saxophone in all the school bands, said he is disappointed to end his senior year at home before leaving to study music therapy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I know that I’m missing out on a lot of stuff that seniors look forward to at the end of the year and it’s just another piece to the puzzle,” he said.
“There is nothing we can really do about it at this point except accept it and move on and hopefully it will get better.”
Missing out on his final spring band concert and prom, Justesen said, is one of the worst aspects of this experience.
“It’s your last one and I’m probably not going to get to go to it unless they reschedule it,” he said.
But through all of this, he is trying to remain optimistic.
“There’s a point we are going to get to where it can’t get any worse, I don’t know if we are there yet, but eventually, it will only get better,” he said.