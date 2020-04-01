Janet Rentko sets her alarm three times a week, twice for the days she teaches exercise classes for fellow seniors and once when she works the front desk for the Ralston Senior Center.
Now, because of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, she doesn’t set her alarm at all during the week.
The hysteria and alarm-less mornings are reminiscent of the time when Rentko was a night shift supervisor nurse for over 25 years in Omaha, she said.
Around that time is when AIDS was still a medical mystery to most of the United States and the world.
“There was panic among staff, a lot of people didn’t want to come in contact with AIDS patients,” Rentko said. “Their families didn’t want to come visit them because they were upset by the fact they had AIDS and because of the lifestyle, but then also they also didn’t want to catch it.”
She said it made a difference for the patients when she would talk to them and now encourages the community to keep in touch with the seniors in their lives.
Donna Caniglia and her husband Jeff have been married 57 years and have been isolating themselves in their house. They only go out from 7 to 8 a.m. for necessities.
“We have one son that is a first-responder. He’s with the National Guard and he’s the one that advises us what to do, and just stay keep our 6 foot distance in the house,” Donna said.
The social isolation is nothing new to Donna.
“My brother had polio and people were kind of afraid that they were going to get polio,” Donna said. “My father had to borrow money from other people here in Ralston to put my brother in the iron lung.
“It was frightful for us children because we didn’t know if we’re going to get it.”