Rick Hoppe, Ralston’s new city administrator, has turned down a job with Lancaster County and will remain with the city.
The Lancaster County Board voted 4-1 on Thursday to offer Hoppe the role of chief administrative officer, a move that suggested that Hoppe might leave Ralston after less than a month on the job.
But in a statement emailed to The World-Herald on Monday, Hoppe wrote that he believes that staying with Ralston is the best choice.
“Ralston is an amazing community,” he wrote. “The people are so dedicated to the success of the city and to each other. Mayor (Don) Groesser, the City Council and the city staff are great people and continuing to work with them was (a) major factor in my decision.”
Hoppe cited the Hinge project, the city’s plan to draw people from the Ralston Arena to downtown, as one plan he wants to see succeed.
He wrote that while he was grateful for the offer from Lancaster County, his appointment “appeared to be perceived as politically partisan by some.”
“The county has important challenges ahead, including infrastructure funding and justice reform, and I do not want that work to be hampered because of these perceptions,” he wrote.
Republican Deb Schorr, the County Board member who voted against offering Hoppe the post, said last week that she had concerns about Hoppe’s ability to remain independent.
Hoppe is a Democrat who served as chief of staff to former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler for 12 years.
Another board member, Sean Flowerday, told the Lincoln Journal Star that he has seen Hoppe work in a bipartisan way at city and state levels.
Hoppe was hired by Ralston in December to replace Dave Forrest. He will make $115,000 a year.