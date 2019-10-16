The Nebraska Department of Education recently released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts.
Here’s how Ralston Public Schools fared.
Districts or schools can receive a ranking of Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.
Overall ranking: Good
Last year’s ranking: Good
55% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.
Each year public school students are tested and the state publishes the percentage of students proficient in each academic subject.
Here are the percentages for Ralston Public Schools:
Math: 41%
English Language Arts: 40%
Science: 56%
Individual school rankings:
Blumfield Elementary: Good
17-18: Good
Karen Western Elementary: Needs improvement
17-18: Good
Meadows Elementary: Great
17-18: Good
Mockingbird Elementary: Good
17-18: Needs improvement
Ralston High School: Good
17-18: Good
Ralston Middle School: Good
17-18: Good
Seymour Elementary: Good
17-18: Good
Wildewood Elementary: Good
17-18: Good
