Though Ralston Public Schools closed March 14 because of the coronavirus outbreak, the district is hoping students continue classroom work.
The district is providing online learning packets, as well as paper learning packets, to help students stay engaged throughout school closure.
The packets, which are available to students in grades pre-k through middle school, have writing, reading and math activities to last through April 30.
For elementary students, learning packets can be found at ralstonschool.org. They were also distributed to families last week when students had the opportunity to pick up their personal items from school.
If students were unable to pick up their materials last week, arrangements need to be made through their building principal.
Printed middle school packets are also available online. Printed reading and math packets can be picked up from Ralston Middle School during food distribution hours which are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Cecilia Wilken, director of teaching and learning for the district, said the packets are not mandatory given the stress of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We realize this is something we haven’t experienced before and our families and students are in a different place. Their experience and how they are living through this feels different,” Wilken said.
“We have really tried to create a plan that is flexible and meets the needs of people in various points and places in terms of how they are feeling and responding to this situation we are in.”
However, engaging in school work can help students when they do return to school, Wilken said.
“If we have our students practice skills to keep them fresh and current, when they do get back to school, we’ll be able to hit the ground running with reviewing, practicing and getting to new learning,” she said.
Students are encouraged to work on the packets no more than an hour a day, Wilken said.
“We know that families know their child best and we want them to do what they can handle,” she said.
High school students’ online learning works a little differently, Wilken said, as some of those students approach graduation.
Administrators, counselors and teachers created an individual learning plan for seniors to ensure they are on track to graduate in May, Wilken said.
Each week, students’ work is monitored as they go through online classes on Edgenuity, a platform used to provide online courses.
“We are really focused on helping students reach that graduation goal,” Wilken said.
High school students who do not have access to a computer or the internet can reach out to the district and request a printed packet to meet credit requirements.
“We are trying to meet the needs of our families regardless of what their access is to technology,” Wilken said.
Teachers are also offering students help throughout their online learning by holding virtual office hours where students can get help in different subjects, Wilken said.
Students and parents are welcome to reach out to staff via email or through their Seesaw accounts to receive help or ask questions.
And while learning is important, Wilken said, safety is the district’s No. 1 priority.
“We need to take care of ourselves and each other first and foremost,” she said.