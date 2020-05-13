While senior celebrations have been put on hold due to the coronavirus, Ralston Public Schools is still honoring its seniors.
This year, RPS is doing virtual tributes for graduating seniors. Now through May 19, the district is encouraging parents to submit a childhood photo as well as a senior photo to the RPSphotos@ralstonschools.org.
Those submitting photos should also include the following information: where their senior went to elementary school, post-high school plans and their student’s favorite Ralston High School memory.
Tributes will be posted on the district’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Jim Frederick, director of external relations and engagement for RPS, said it means a lot to the district to honor seniors in this way.
“Graduating from high school is one of those life moments you remember throughout your life. I hope what we are doing provides students an additional way to be recognized and to receive those congratulatory messages they might have received in person from friends, family and former teachers,” Frederick said. “I hope students and their families enjoy seeing the tributes and share them with their friends and family.”
This is also an opportunity for students to connect with their fellow graduates, Frederick said.
“I hope they think it’s fun and enjoy reading the comments from friends, family and others,” he said.
“I hope it brings a smile to their face and makes them feel good. It is a positive project and we want them to know their family, friends, and others outside their family are proud of their hard work and accomplishments.”
District Superintendent Mark Adler said he appreciates parents’ commitment to showcasing their seniors.
“There is no way to overstate the importance of parents," Adler said. "Our children are the most precious gifts ever given to us. As parents and caregivers, there is nothing more important than the care and nurturing we provide for their healthy growth and development.'
"Part of that growth and development is celebrating and honoring them along the way.”
Though senior year looks different from years past, Adler wants to ensure seniors still feel appreciated.
“Our goal is to wrap our arms around them in any way possible to respect and honor all of their hard work and accomplishments," he said. "Our seniors, like all Ralston High School alumni, help define and grow the tradition of excellence of Ralston High School.
“I am grateful to the Ralston High School Class of 2020 for all they have done to make our school and community a better place.”