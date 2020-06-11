In a time where tensions are high regarding public perception of law enforcement, the Ralston Police Department hopes to maintain a good relationship with its residents.
Police Chief Marc Leonardo said the relationship between residents and police departments is of the utmost importance.
“I’m not saying everyone looks up to us, but we need to be in a place where our community still feels safe interacting with us, calling us and knowing we’re here to protect them,” Leonardo said.
Ralston Police released a statement on May 29 via its Facebook page in response to the death of George Floyd, condemning the actions of the officers involved with the incident. Leonardo said the technique used by now-former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin to restrain Floyd — in which Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck — is not one taught to RPD officers.
Leonardo added the department engages in defensive tactics training every year to learn new techniques to better protect the officers.
RPD also undergoes specialized training every year regarding child abuse, mental illness, implicit bias, racial profiling and fair and impartial policing.
“If someone is resisting or fighting with you, we’d go through different tactics on how to take someone to the ground and handcuff them properly,” he said.
He said once someone is down and in handcuffs, he or she is under control and there is no further need to struggle with the individual.
“Once they’re on the ground, you make sure that they’re OK. Obviously if they’re asking for assistance you get it for them if they’re in distress or if they have something happen to them medically,” Leonardo said.
“You call for a squad and you don’t continually to kneel on their neck.”
Leonardo admitted there is sometimes a need for RPD officers to get on top of individuals to apply pressure on the back of their arms to get them handcuffed.
“We might be on top of them, but not on their neck. We’re not taught to kneel on their neck or anything like that,” Leonardo said.
RPD sent several of its officers to assist with protests in Omaha, May 29-31. Leonardo said the department did not know what to expect when Ralston enacted a curfew on May 31.
There was one reported protester outside of City Hall on June 2 during the City Council meeting.
“I respect anybody’s right to protest,” Leonardo said.
“I truly believe that we have a great community and I believe everybody in this town for the most part has a good relationship with our police department.”