The Ralston Police Department closed its doors to the public Thursday to slow the spread of COVID-19.
RPD Chief Marc Leonardo said the department will be limiting its responses to calls that are not an immediate threat.
They will be helping citizens over the phone as much as possible.
“We are going to be limiting our contact with citizens, but we are still going to be visible on patrol and focusing on special attentions,” Leonardo said.
The department is providing gloves, mask and goggles in the cruisers for officers.
“If we do have contact with people, our officers will be wearing gloves and a mask and practice safe distance,“ Leonardo said.
Leonardo said he is surprised by how things have escalated.
“It’s something you don’t ever really think about, you read about it and see it in movies and go, oh yeah, that will never happen. Well, it is happening,” he said.
Leonardo has been in contact with city leaders daily to stay up to date on health recommendations.
“Hopefully this only goes until the end of April. If it goes past April, things will get a little interesting,” Leonardo said.
“If it goes farther into April, I’m concerned with people’s well being’s,” Leonardo said.
He said he does not know what is going to happen to Ralston and its small businesses as a result of the pandemic.
“We are doing everything we can to not get ourselves sick so that we can protect anyone else,” Leonardo said.
The Douglas County Health Department issued a public health order Thursday, prohibiting all public gatherings with more than 10 people through April 30.
That public health order made guidelines on gathering size and restrictions on businesses enforceable by law.
“Two days ago it was 50, within three hours that day it changed to 10, within one day after that now things are shutting down,” Leonardo said.
He said so far most of the businesses in Ralston have been compliant with the new health guidelines from the DCHD.
Leonardo said the police department does not want to cite people but will if necessary.
“If we see someone in violation we are going to go in there and tell them what the law is, why they have to do this, where it came from, what they need to do to comply and how long they have to begin to comply,” Leonardo said.
He said compliance time will be around five minutes.
If restaurant owners, managers or patrons do not comply they will be cited for a misdemeanor.
Leonardo said he does not think there will be an issue with compliance in the city.
RPD will be able to take calls to its non-emergency number at 402-3331-1786, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For immediate help, call 911.