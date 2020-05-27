Baseball is set for its return to Ralston after guidelines and safety regulations were discussed at the City Council meeting on May 19.
Baseball in Ralston operates under the Ralston Area Baseball Association and softball operates under the Ralston Girls Softball Association.
RGSA is not moving forward with resuming softball over the summer.
According to the guidelines, coaches will be responsible for maintaining social distancing.
This means ensuring additional spacing between players while playing catch and no congregating while waiting to bat.
Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice and game.
Dugouts can only be used during games and bleachers will not be used for spectators but rather to allow participants more space to be socially distanced.
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said spectators will not be allowed in the stands.
“They’ve got to bring their own chairs, they’ve got to stand and they’ve got to follow social distancing guidelines,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe said the city is not responsible for enforcing the guidelines for baseball and it will be on the teams themselves to assume responsibility for enforcement.
Sanitation was also a key part of the guidelines and discussion.
Hoppe said it is recommended, but not required, that there is one adult per team who is responsible for sanitation and a separate adult in charge of enforcing social distancing guidelines.
An additional responsibility for an adult would be to ensure all player have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian and the waivers have been filed at City Hall before the games begin.
The Ralston Police Department will not be in charge of enforcing the guidelines at games or practices.
“We really need to make sure that the responsible adult has the authority to order a youth player or an adult to leave the park if they’re not following the guidelines that we put forward,” Hoppe said.
Mayor Don Groesser said following the guidelines is the right thing to do moving forward.
“I think that with the coaches and everything that the responsibility that they’re taking, I just feel comfortable with what they’re trying to do and how they can move forward with this,” Groesser said.
Councilman Ben Preis said he not convinced one way or the other just yet on baseball resuming in Ralston.
“It all looks good on paper, but I’m really concerned that it doesn’t get lax after a week or two down the road,” Preis said.
“It’s easy for somebody to commit to something, but to actually commit and follow through, especially with the dedication it’s going to take to do that has me slightly concerned.”
Preis said he is concerned teams will be playing with the same one or two baseballs for prolonged periods of time.
“They’ve also told us not to touch our faces, well it’s going to be June and July and in the middle of the second or third inning those kids start to sweat and the first thing they are going to do is yank their hat off and wipe their brow with their hand or their glove,” Preis said.
Groesser said he shared some of the same concerns as Preis and wants the city to work together if people start to relax on enforcing guidelines.
“We need to give these kids an opportunity to get out there and get some exercise and play,” Groesser said.
The complete guidelines sent by the governor’s office can be obtained by emailing City Clerk Rosie Russell at rrussell@cityofralston.com.
Hoppe said in an interview Thursday that the city will be moving be forward on opening the fields so baseball can begin play.
He said the city is still hammering out all the details and guidelines in regards to summer baseball.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a special use permit to modify a cell tower antenna at 7838 Drexel St.
• Discussed the first reading of an ordinance amending the official zoning map of the city to create a Hinge Overlay District.
• Approved the appointment of Dennis Tribbie to the Community Redevelopment Authority.
• Had a first reading of an ordinance that would allow for residents to drive golf cars in Ralston city limits.
Ralston Police Department Chief Mark Leonard said he is not in favor of the ordinance.
“It’s a neat idea, you know, to be able to drive around on a golf cart. I mean, I love golf and I love golf carts, but I just don’t think it’s a good fit for our city because we’re not a golf community,” Leonardo said.
“We have a lot of traffic through our town that is not conducive to be allowing golf carts.”
• Confirmed the appointments of Groesser, Tom Kjar and Michael Sanchez to the Ralston Economic Development Corporation.
The next City Council meeting will be conducted via Zoom video conference Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Those who wish to participate can do so by using Zoom online and use the meeting ID 7918911591 using the password: COR2020. Residents can also call 312-626-6799, type in the meeting ID: 7918911591 and use the password 466633.