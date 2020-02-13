Ralston Middle School students are taking building with Legos to a whole new level.
The RMS Lego League competed Feb. 1 in the Nebraska First Lego League Qualifying Tournament at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Bellevue.
The tournament’s theme was “Cities of the Future” and teams needed to come up with ideas to improve cities.
The RMS Lego League team, which consists of 10 students, competed against 46 teams.
Jackson Richards, Maya Dooley, Kevin Nguyenduy, Shelby Stephens, Allison Schanbacher, Megan Gustafson, Marissa Pelzer, Cassidy Culjat, Jaclyn Johnson and Brenden Cunningham make up the team.
For their project, the team met with a city planner as well as a transportation manager from Metropolitan Area Planning Agency to spark ideas.
The team chose to focus their project on improving intersections and making them safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.
In September, the team began programming their Lego Mindstorm robot, and after months of hard work, the team went home with the Robot Programming Award.
Christine Redemske, math teacher, HAL coordinator and Lego League sponsor at RMS, said she is proud of her students.
“That’s one thing the kids have been working really hard to approve upon was the robot programming and just being able to be strong coders.”
Students worked anywhere from 10 to 12 hours a week on the project.
“They put in a lot of hours and set goals. It was really fun,” Redemske said.
Competing teams also used their robots on a game board and tried to complete as many obstacles as possible in two and a half minutes.
The team earned a spot at the Nebraska FIRST LEGO League Championship Tournament Feb. 22 at The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland where they will compete against 17 other teams.
To prepare for the upcoming competition, the team is tweaking its project based on the judges’ comments.
“We’re taking everything up a notch,” Redemske said.
Throughout this experience, Redemske said her students learned the importance of hard work.
“They have learned how to disagree with each other but still accomplish goals and how to do it respectfully,” she said.
She also said her students are becoming forward thinkers.
“Being forward thinkers, being problem solvers and being able to think outside the box, all of those skills are going to make the world a better place some day,” Redemske said.