Throughout the school year, Ralston Middle School and Ralston High School students explored the past and worked diligently to bring it back to life as they developed projects for National History Day.
National History Day is an international competition for students interested in historical events to learn about historical figures or events tied to a theme while also working on their research and construction skills.
And after seven months of hard work, nine middle school projects and three high school projects made it to the state level that will be held virtually due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Students submitted their virtual projects to judges earlier this month. Projects moving to the national competition will be announced Saturday.
Mindy Podraza, a social studies teacher at Ralston Middle School, along with Lynn Behounek, media specialist at RMS, and Shane Adams, social studies teacher at the high school, worked with students on their projects since September.
Podraza said students did well with this year’s theme of “Breaking Barriers in History.”
“They really, truly are the experts on these topics and they love sharing what they learned with the judges,” he said. “My favorite thing is watching them become the experts and showing off what they learned.”
“I really love seeing how their confidence grows throughout the year.”
Aiden Conaway, Jacklyn Johnson and Dylen Ritchey did an exhibit on Janet Guthrie, the first woman to qualify and compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500.
Another exhibit by Kingston Muiu and Carol Van Lancker features Thurgood Marshall, a former associate justice of the United States Supreme Court, and his role in Brown vs. Board of Education, a case in which the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional for public schools to allow racial segregation.
Olivia Van Lancker submitted a performance piece where she portrayed Rita Levi Montalcini, an Italian Nobel laureate who was honored for her work in neurobiology.
Lydia Langfeldt wrote a historical paper on Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court case on women’s reproductive rights.
Cameron Willits produced a documentary on athletes from north Omaha and Quinten Murray and Eva Phillipialso did a documentary that featured Oliver Tambo, a South African anti-apartheid politician and revolutionary.
Elom Attiogbe, Jessika Longacre, Ireland Muhlecke and Allison Schanbacher highlighted human rights activist Malcolm X by creating a website.
Sean Matthews and Iman Pearson also made a website for their project about breaking down interracial marriage barriers throughout centuries.
Cassidy Culjat and Shelby Stephens focused on French painter Claude Monet and his impression on modern art.
Culjat said while she is nervous about finding out if her team’s project made it to nationals, which will be held virtually June 14-16, she is hopeful and above all grateful of her experience.
“We learned a lot about how to conduct research and how to format information that makes sense to an audience,” Culjat said.
Choosing a topic for the competition, Culjat said, was easy.
“We wanted to do something unique because last year we saw a lot of projects on the same topic,” she said. “We wanted to stand out and our group is really interested in art so art was an obvious choice for us.”
Culjat said one of the best parts of working on the project was being partnered with someone who appreciates history as much as she does.
“It’s interesting because sometimes we disagree, but it’s fun getting to work with someone who expresses the same interest in history as you,” she said.
High school projects also had a wide range of topics. Junior Grace Belter created a website on John Brown’s 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry, an effort to initiate a slave revolt in Southern states by taking over a United States arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia.
Sophomore Cordero Benesch is competing with a documentary about Harriet Tubman and the underground railroad, and freshman Bethany submitted a performance about the 1967 march on the Pentagon in a protest of the Vietnam War.
Adams said he has enjoyed helping his students through this process.
“One of the most rewarding experiences you can have as a teacher is to see a student begin something they’re passionate about and see that through to completion,” he said.
“Of course, I’m proud to see students do well in the competition, but the real satisfaction comes from being able to help them create something that they’re proud of.”
As students wait for their results and feedback from judges, Podraza said they genuinely miss working on their projects.
“A few students commented “What am I going to do now?’ because they are at home and they have a lot of time,” she said.
“A few of the kids, if they advance to the national competition, will be excited to get back to work on their National History Day projects.”
Behounek said she is happy with the variety of projects students presented this year and is looking forward to Saturday .
“We know not everyone can go on and we talk about how to handle the happiness and sadness at the same time, and that’s really hard for kids,” Behounek said.
“It’s hard for us, too, because you are happy for the kids who advance but then you know there is sadness for the kids who don’t get to advance.”
“We teach that to our kids all the time. You have to be happy for everybody even if you don’t advance because you know the hard work they put in.”