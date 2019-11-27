Ralston will be making spirits bright Sunday with its annual Holiday Magic Christmas event.
The free event runs from 1 to 7 p.m. in Independence Square, 77th and Main streets.
It’s hosted by the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce.
This tradition started many years ago, said Amy Roeder, Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce president.
While many of the activities cater to children young enough to want to visit Santa Claus, Roeder said there’s a little something for everyone.
“It’s a great family event, no matter how old your kid is,” Roeder said.
Library crafts and face painting may appeal to older children, she said, and adults can enjoy complimentary carriage rides.
Local businesses will be open for attendees to explore.
The event will take place rain or shine, Roeder said. If weather is inclement, it will be moved inside City Hall, 5500 S. 77th St.
Roeder said the night is intended to unify the neighbors of Ralston this holiday season.
“We really like having the community come together as a whole,” Roeder said. “It’s a great kickoff for the holiday season.”
Holiday Magic schedule
1 to 5 p.m. — Carrell Towne Village on display at Baright Public Library, 5555 S. 77th St.
1 p.m.— Holiday Shine Contest. Downtown businesses will decorate their windows and attendees can vote for their favorite online or in person until Dec. 2 and be entered into a raffle for various prizes.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Children’s activities at Baright Public Library. Crafts, face painting, juggler and balloon twisting will be among the activities.
3:15 to 4 p.m. — Greetings from Santa Claus on fire truck through Ralston streets.
4 p.m. — Santa arrives inside gazebo at Independence Square.
4 p.m. — Holiday Magic lighting ceremony by Mayor Don Groesser.
4 p.m. — Light Contest. Vote how many lights are on the tree.
4 to 6 p.m. — Conversations with Santa Claus.
4 to 5:15 p.m. — Caroling with Ralston Community Theatre.
4 to 6 p.m. — Cookies, hot chocolate and candy canes at the gazebo at Independence Square.
4 to 6 p.m. — Horse and carriage rides.
5 to 7 p.m. — Ralston Volunteer Fire Department Chili Feed, 7629 Park Drive. Donations accepted.