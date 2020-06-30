A Ralston man was sentenced to five years in prison for receiving child pornography after authorities found more than 8,900 images in his possession.
United States District Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Paul Zuroske, 62, to 60 months in prison followed by a five-year term of supervised release, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Joseph Kelly of the District of Nebraska.
Zuroske must also register as a sex offender and pay a $5,000 fine, according to Kelly's office.
CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped authorities to an IP address linked to someone uploading child pornography online. Investigated by the Bellevue Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, more than 8,900 images of child pornography were reportedly found in Zuroske’s possession.
Some of the images depicted children — as young as 2 years old — engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to the release.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, the release stated.
Led by United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. More information can be found at Project Safe Childhood.