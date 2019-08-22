Ralston is in the closing stages of finalizing an agreement with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that would have the city covered if the need for a SWAT unit arose.
During the Aug. 6 City Council meeting, Ralston Police Chief Marc Leonardo informed the council the department has an agreement in place with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office where Douglas County would employ its Emergency Services Unit to Ralston if the situation calls for it.
Leonardo said once the city attorney and council sign off on the plan, the agreement will become official.
Ralston had been part of the South Metro SWAT Team since 2007, but that unit disbanded in the spring when Papillion, La Vista and Bellevue left to form the Sarpy County SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit.
“They let us know in January they were disbanding, so we immediately began looking at what else we could do,” Leonardo said.
“We’ve worked with Douglas County before so it seemed like a good fit. They said they could provide anything we need and it won’t cost the city anything.”
While there have only been isolated incidences over the years where Ralston has required the need of a SWAT team, Leonard said it is critical to have that option in place when needed.
“I could probably count on one hand the amount of times we’ve used a SWAT team over the last five years, but there are situations we wouldn’t be able to handle without one,” he said. “We’ve had situations where individuals have barricaded themselves inside a home and there are high-risk situations where we need to have the area secured and a tactical operations unit on hand.
“We can call them if there is an issue and they can determine if they believe it’s something that warrants them sending an ESU.”