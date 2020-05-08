The executive board of Ralston American Legion Post 373 is proposing to sell the post's building due to the financial burden it places on the post.
In a letter to its members and members of its Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion groups, the board said, "The Legion Post has been struggling for sometime now, and efforts have been made at great length to do what we could to keep the Post open. Unfortunately, combining the most recent set back; not being open for the past six weeks, with the financial issues we were previously facing, the Executive Board has come to the decision that we must sell the building."
The executive board is asking Post 373 members to vote on the plan at its meeting on Monday. In the letter to members, the board said the post would keep its charter and "just not have an actual physical building" to hold its meetings.
The building is southeast of the Ralston Arena.
Jerry Thompson, Post 373 commander, said the age and cost of upkeep of the building, plus declining membership and member participation, had made it difficult to keep the legion's head above water.
Add to that the financial strain from the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down dining rooms and bars like those at the Legion, and the post was "in a bind," Thompson said.
If members agree to the plan, Thompson said the post could look for other locations to meet and would use the money from selling the building to serve the community in other ways.
The post has about 250 members on the books but only about 30 are active, with the majority of the rest either living in facilities for the elderly or out of state, Thompson said.
Original members of Post 373 applied for a charter in 1956, and the legion post has been there since its inception, Thompson said. In January 2007 the post celebrated its 50th anniversary, and the post had about 500 members at the time, according to Ralston Recorder archives.
Attendees of Monday's meeting would be expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines and were encouraged to wear masks, the executive board's letter said.
Ralston City Administrator Rick Hoppe said the city would be interested in the building because of how it could serve the nearby Ralston Arena, but that interest was dependent on the financial impact to the city from the coronavirus pandemic.