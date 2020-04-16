Ralston Public Schools are shut down for the rest of the year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students are at home learning on a modified schedule and instead of talking to a teacher face to face, a computer screen acts as a great divider between students and teachers.
Sports and all other activities are canceled the rest of the year and many students will not get to see their classmates for several months.
What turned into a couple days off from school has turned into something students could not have expected.
We asked students what they missed most about going to school and what they like about learning from home. Here is a sample of what they said.