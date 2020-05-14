The Ralston Independence Day Parade will not be held this year due to the coronavirus.
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said in a press release,“It's hard to imagine July 4 in Ralston without an Independence Day Parade but we simply cannot safely bring 50,000 people together and protect their health.”
He said he does not anticipate the city being allowed to resume mass gatherings by July 4, even if the public health measures prohibiting public gatherings of 10 or more people are lifted.
According to the press release, the City of Ralston is exploring the possibility of a fireworks show around Labor Day that would honor the metro area’s first responders and front line medical personnel.
“Every year for six decades, the Ralston community has led the metro in celebrating the founding of our great nation,” Amy Roeder, Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce president said in the press release.
"While we have to change our plans this year to protect the public we haven't given up the independent spirit that defines our country and our community."