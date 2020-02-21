With plastic baggies, Ralston High School students are spreading kindness throughout the metro area.
National Honor Society members made kindness bags last month for the homeless. Each bag is equipped with socks, gloves, hand warmers, water and snacks.
The bags also have cards in them with names and numbers of organizations that can provide assistance.
NHS members, along with other students and staff, are encouraged to keep bags in their car so if they see someone in need, they are prepared to help.
Andrea Hartman, NHS sponsor and social studies teacher at RHS, said she is happy to see her students help those who need it.
Hartman said the idea to make the bags sparked last year when she and her students learned about the ongoing homeless problem in the Omaha area. They decided to take action and researched ways to give back.
“This is in no way, shape or form going to solve the homelessness problem or the housing insecurity issues, but it might make their day just a little bit easier,” Hartman said.
“I really enjoy the service aspect of National Honor Society, and I enjoy the fact that we provide service to the Omaha community, as well.”
This year, NHS made about 200 kindness bags.
Bryn Busenbark, a senior and NHS member, said she has already put one of them to good use. While driving in Ralston, Busenbark said she saw a homeless man and was quick to grab one of her bags.
She said the man told her it was not the first time he’s received a kindness bag and expressed his gratitude.
“It really made his day, which I appreciated,” she said.
During school, Busenbark said she often hears fellow students talk about the bags and how good they felt after giving them away.
“It goes to show that people want to hand them out and they want to help,” she said.
Senior Morgan Beaty, also an NHS member, said it’s an honor to be involved in such a good cause.
“It’s a cause bigger than yourself and it means a lot to people,” Beaty said.
With conflicting schedules and motivation to work, she said it can be difficult organizing something like this.
“It can be challenging getting people together and getting them to participate, but it definitely pays off,” Beaty said.