Ralston asked for public input Thursday at the Ralston Arena Side Room and Lounge for the five points intersection at 77th and Main streets.
The five points intersection is the next area city officials are looking to redevelop in the wake of the city’s Feb. 18 sale of a public parking lot to the developer Urban Waters.
The vision workshop opened up with HDR Engineer presenting options to make streets in the downtown area more appealing to the residents and visitors.
Among the possibilities were traffic control methods via street modifications, aesthetic improvements such as green areas and outside features such as limestone benches and closed off areas that could be used for small concerts or movie nights.
After the initial presentation, attendees were asked to conduct a SWOT analysis of the current downtown streets and the five point intersection.
A SWOT analysis takes a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a given subject.
The attendees presented their analysis in a round robin format.
Some of the strengths the community came up with included the uniqueness of the five points intersection, the available funding to conduct developmental projects, the walkability of downtown and the high traffic count through downtown.
Weaknesses included the lack of rights of way in downtown that could accommodate green space, a lack of sidewalks along portions of Main Street, parking, a lack of directions to parking and the perception there is nothing in Ralston.
Some of the opportunities outlined by attendees were the development of 73rd Street, the chance to add new businesses and residential areas, more awareness of current downtown businesses and the possibility of attracting more pedestrian traffic to the city.
The main threats presented were the cost of ongoing maintenance of any future developments, community buy-in and property owners not willing to work with the city.
After the analysis, the group conducted a dot exercise where they voted for their top three choices in each analysis category.
The top strength was the uniqueness of the five points intersection, the top weakness the number of empty retail bays, the top opportunity was the chance to link the downtown and Ralston Arena areas together and the top threat was making sure everyone was on board for the project.
Each group was then tasked with sketching on a map of downtown Ralston where they would want particular projects to happen.
Each group presented their sketches and ideas to everyone else in the room.
The ideas ranged from feasible to what some labeled as “go big.”
Representatives from HDR said the next step in the process will be for HDR to look over the input received from the community and then it will announce a date for a design workshop in the coming months.
Mayor Don Groesser said in an interview HDR will likely come back with a conceptual design in one to two months and begin to price items out.
Once the design and prices are in, the city will determine how to split up the project into phases.
“We want to have something that’s different and have people come to our downtown,” Groesser said.