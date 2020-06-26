Firework stands are officially open for business in Ralston, and residents have three options in regard to where they get their patriotic explosives.
Three local organizations are offering fireworks for sale in Ralston ahead of the Fourth of July holiday:
• 84th and Madison Streets, sponsored by Glow Church.
• 72nd Street, North of Harrison Street, sponsored by the Jr. Lancers Hockey team.
• 73rd Street, South of Q Street, sponsored by the Ralston Spirit Squad
According to city ordinance, fireworks can be sold between June 25 and July 4 of each year. Fireworks can be discharged daily from June 25 to July 3 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. and on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Ralston Police Department Chief Mark Leonardo said the community should call the non-emergency line at 402-444-5802 for firework complaints.