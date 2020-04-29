Ralston is bracing for budget hits as the fallout from the coronavirus will become more clear in the coming months.
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said the last few weeks have been challenging for the city because it knows significant losses in its restaurant tax, sales tax and keno receipts will have an impact on the city’s budget.
Hoppe said the city is projecting it will lose 2/3 of its monthly restaurant tax revenue and 1/3 of its sales tax, which cities receive two months after they are collected. Restaurants and other businesses shut down and social distancing health measures began in March, so cities will see the initial effects of those in their May sales tax receipts.
The city also estimates it will lose out on $400,000 in keno revenue, Hoppe said, which will have an impact on the Ralston Arena as the city has relied on those funds to support the arena.
Hoppe said the city is watching its expenses to make sure it can meet its obligations and is looking at ways to cut costs.
The city furloughed part-time workers at Baright Public Library for 60 days and will extend that if the library remains closed. The city also decided the Public Works Department will handle the city’s mowing rather than contract with the private sector.
City leaders have daily conference calls about a range of topics, Hoppe said, and the city has been working with the state’s congressional delegation and other elected leaders, especially Rep. Don Bacon’s office, to allow stimulus money to replace lost revenue for municipalities.
Brian Krajewski, Ralston Arena’s general manager, said social distancing restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are impacting the entertainment industry hard.
They have been fortunate, he said, that all of the Ralston Arena’s events have been rescheduled for either later in the year or next year.
Other venues around the country managed by Spectra, the company that operates the Ralston Arena, have lost shows entirely, Krajewski said.
Spectra furloughed employees, but there is an “essential team” in place booking and promoting shows, Krajewski said.
Event booking is typically focused a year or more in the future anyway, he said, and Spectra staff is working to get up and running in “no time flat” once the pandemic ends.
Kevin Eischeid, fire chief for Ralston Volunteer Fire Department, said emergency calls are down and overall everything is moving smoothly. He said the department is having a high number of responders on each call.
Firefighters are taking precautions with personal protective equipment, he said, and the department has responded to calls where they had to use “universal precautions.”
The department has not responded to assist anyone who was known to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, although some may have later tested positive, he said.
Hoppe said Urban Waters is moving ahead with its plans to develop a parking lot in downtown Ralston into multifamily housing.