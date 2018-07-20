Even after traveling more than 2,000 miles, Dr. Niki Pearson was surrounded by familiar faces.
Pearson, owner and chiropractor at Restore Chiropractic, along with 13 other doctors from around the country, spent June 30 to July 6 giving the people of El Salvador free medical care through The Art of the Specific.
This was Pearson’s fifth time traveling to El Salvador with The Art of the Specific, a comprehensive training program that provides intensive instruction in upper cervical specific chiropractic.
Each time, she said, she made connections with her patients and even after a two-year absence, those same patients remembered her.
The group served just under 5,000 people, which is the largest number they’ve ever served in El Salvador.
Anyone who wanted help, got it. From homeless people to those with political power received treatment, Pearson said.
Pearson treated Nayib Armando, the mayor of San Salvador.
“It was great to have him experience it so he can see how life changing it really is,” she said.
Throughout the week, Pearson said, patients expressed their gratitude by bringing gifts, food and even introducing their children.
“It was awesome to see how grateful they were. They thanked us so wholeheartedly,” she said. “They told us they prayed that God would send us to them to help heal them.”
Pearson plans to return to El Salvador in about a year where she will continue to help people.
“I love the people, the experience and the gratitude,” she said. “That’s where I have to be.”